Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 02:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | IndiGrid InvIT: Steady performance & higher yield to keep investors happy

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses IndiGrid Invt's Q4 earnings and whether investors should keep this on their radar.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The unit price of the listed InvIT and operator of power transmission assets, India Grid Trust, corrected to a low of Rs 84 a unit during the recent market correction.

But, it is one of those few stocks which recovered swiftly when investors realised that it has little to do with the crisis caused by the COVID-19.

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses IndiGrid Invt's Q4 earnings and whether investors should keep this on their radar.

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 02:10 pm

