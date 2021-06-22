business Ideas For Profit: IndiaMART Intermesh: Valuation offers further stock upside, invest for long-term IndiaMART Intermesh’s March quarter results were in line with market expectations. Long-term accelerated adoption of internet by MSMEs, dominant market share in the B2B online space, debt-free balance sheet and upfront collection of revenues from subscribers are the key factors driving out optimism. The business is promising and inorganic growth is worth watching out for. We feel the valuation offers an upside for the investors. We recommend investors to buy Indiamart at current levels and add on decline from a long-term perspective.