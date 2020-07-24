App
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 01:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | ICICI Securities can be a pandemic-proof play on capital market growth

Watch this edition of Ideas For Profit to find out why ICICI Securities can be looked at even in COVID times

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As we alluded in a previous edition of Ideas For Profit that ICICI Securities is prospering in the pandemic period,  its earnings in the first quarter of current fiscal reflect the same. ICICI Securities net profit increased by a whopping 70 percent on year-on-year (YoY) in Q1 FY21 aided by solid growth in its brokerage business partly offset by muted performance in the distribution segment. But this isn't the only reason that prompts us to look at the stock.

Watch this edition of Ideas For Profit to find out why ICICI Securities is an apt pandemic-proof play.
First Published on Jul 24, 2020 01:53 pm

