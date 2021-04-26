eye-on-india Ideas For Profit | ICICI Bank's stellar performance in FY21: Is there is more room for the stock to rally? ICICI Bank, India’s second largest private bank, doubled its profit in FY21. The bank's bottom line performance was aided by receding asset quality woes along with strong loan growth. So, how did ICICI Bank emerge stronger from the pandemic-induced economic crisis? Find out as we deep-dive into the company’s earnings report and analyse if there is more room for the stock to rally.