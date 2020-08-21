172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|ideas-for-profit-how-is-srf-transitioning-into-a-chemical-behemoth-5737361.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 01:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | How is SRF transitioning into a Chemical behemoth?

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra reveals how SRF is transitioning into a Chemical behemoth and should investors take a plunge.

Moneycontrol News

SRF’s operating performance for the quarter gone by was mixed wherein subdued topline growth was partially offset by strong margin improvement.

Then, what keeps us buoyed to the stock? The company's strong management commentary, the revenue guidance of 20 percent plus growth, and opportunities for value-added applications in specialty chemicals.

In FY20, specialty chemicals has grown by about 60 percent YoY versus guidance of 40-50 percent, and specialty chemicals sales now account for 55 percent of the chemical division.

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra reveals how  SRF is transitioning into a Chemical behemoth and should investors take a plunge.
First Published on Aug 21, 2020 01:27 pm

#Ideas For Profit #Moneycontrol #SRF Q1 #Stock Idea #video

