Ideas For Profit | How ICICI Lombard managed to post strong Q1 profits despite COVID-19 crisis

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra sheds light on how ICICI Lombard managed to report strong profitability in the first quarter amid the coronavirus crisis.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance, the largest private-sector non-life insurer in India, reported strong profit growth of 28 percent in the first quarter of FY21 despite a complete halt of activities in April and lockdown for the major periods in the quarter.So what led to the profit growth despite the COVID-19 crisis and will it sustain? Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra answers.
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 02:02 pm