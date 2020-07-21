App
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 02:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | How ICICI Lombard managed to post strong Q1 profits despite COVID-19 crisis

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra sheds light on how ICICI Lombard managed to report strong profitability in the first quarter amid the coronavirus crisis.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

ICICI Lombard General Insurance, the largest private-sector non-life insurer in India, reported strong profit growth of 28 percent in the first quarter of FY21 despite a complete halt of activities in April and lockdown for the major periods in the quarter.

So what led to the profit growth despite the COVID-19 crisis and will it sustain? Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra answers.
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 02:02 pm

#ICICI Lombard Q1 #Ideas For Profit

