Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 02:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | High dividend yield with an improved near-term outlook makes NMDC an attractive stock; should you buy?

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra sheds light on the improving outlook of one of the largest iron ore producer and suggests the way forward for investors.

Moneycontrol News

NMDC's June quarter results were in line with street expectation and the stock has stayed ahead of the Nifty on the returns chart.

Also, NMDC’s board has given in-principle approval for the de-merger of the Nagarnar Iron and steel plant, with the mirror shareholding of NMDC.

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra sheds light on the improving outlook of one of the largest iron ore producer and suggests the way forward for investors.

First Published on Aug 31, 2020 02:35 pm

