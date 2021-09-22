business Ideas For Profit | HG Infra Engineering HG Infra has evolved from being a sub-contractor in 2013 to a full-fledged contractor. It has built a strong team and an asset base and is now qualified to bid for large projects worth Rs 3,000 cr independently. Since MC Pro’s recommendation in February’21, the stock is up 116 percent, hugely outperforming the benchmark Nifty. Here’s why we believe you should still add this stock to your portfolio.