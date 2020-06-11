App
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 05:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas for Profit | Hero MotoCorp Q4 review: A strong business that can be part of a long-term portfolio

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses why investors should accumulate this fundamentally strong business at a reasonable valuation

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Hero MotoCorp posted a weak set of numbers for the three months ended March thanks to the lockdown at the end of the quarter.  However, demand is expected to recover on the back of changing customer preference towards personal mobility, pent-up demand due to the lockdown and expectations of a rise in rural incomes due to a good rabi harvest and as agriculture sector reforms kick in.

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses why investors should accumulate this fundamentally strong business at a reasonable valuation.

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 05:26 pm

Coronavirus pandemic | Digital payments fall up to 68% in April

Coronavirus pandemic: 9-member panel to probe 'under-reporting' of COVID-19 fatalities in Tamil Nadu

Moderna to start final testing stage of coronavirus vaccine in July

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

