Ideas for Profit | Hero MotoCorp Q4 review: A strong business that can be part of a long-term portfolio

Hero MotoCorp posted a weak set of numbers for the three months ended March thanks to the lockdown at the end of the quarter. However, demand is expected to recover on the back of changing customer preference towards personal mobility, pent-up demand due to the lockdown and expectations of a rise in rural incomes due to a good rabi harvest and as agriculture sector reforms kick in.

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses why investors should accumulate this fundamentally strong business at a reasonable valuation.



