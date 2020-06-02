Ideas For Profit | Here’s why this utility major should be on the radar of investors

Among utilities, JSW Energy has remained strong despite the crisis on the back of its focus on conserving cash and keeping control over leverage. It is rare to find a power utility having a debt-to-equity of mere 0.77 times and debt-to-EBITDA of 2.76 times. The company is sitting on cash and cash equivalents of over Rs 2,000 crore, which is about 30 percent of its current market capitalisation.

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses why this utility major should be on investors' radar.



