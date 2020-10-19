172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|ideas-for-profit-hdfc-bank-q2-what-could-trigger-re-rating-of-the-stock-5981511.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | HDFC Bank Q2: Could it trigger re-rating of the stock?

Watch this edition of Ideas For Profit with Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra to know how HDFC Bank has managed to stay on top of the game amid an imminent change in leadership and the uncertain economic scenario and whether that makes it a potential re-rating candidate.

Moneycontrol News

Aditya Puri, the CEO who has led HDFC Bank since its inception 26 years ago, is set to retire this month-end. The departure of a successful leader is always a ticklish moment—even more so given that the timing coincides with the pandemic-led economic crisis.

But amid this big change and most uncertain economic scenario, HDFC Bank’s stock is set to hit an all-time high price. The largest and most profitable bank reported stellar performance with net profit increasing 18 percent year-on-year (YoY) in Q2 FY21 amid the dismal industry scenario.

First Published on Oct 19, 2020 02:36 pm

