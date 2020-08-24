172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|ideas-for-profit-gabriel-india-is-riding-on-a-v-shaped-recovery-in-aftermarket-demand-5747491.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 05:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | Gabriel India is riding on a V-shaped recovery in aftermarket demand

In this episode of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra sheds light on why Gabriel India is a good fit for a long-term play

Moneycontrol News

Though COVID-19 triggered a massive disruption, both two-wheelers and passenger vehicles have seen a V-shaped recovery in demand after the process of unlocking started.

Gabriel India, an auto component maker providing a wide range of ride control products, including shock absorbers, struts, and front forks, is likely to benefit from this trend.

Though the company posted a weak set of numbers in Q1 FY21, we continue to cement our confidence in it.

In this episode of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra explains why Gabriel India is fit for investors who want to play for the long-term.
First Published on Aug 24, 2020 05:39 pm

