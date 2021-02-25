eye-on-india Ideas For Profit | Does a V-shaped recovery in PVs and attractive valuation make Subros a good investment bet? Subros, a leading manufacturer of thermal products for automotive applications in India, posted a strong performance in the quarter ended December 2020. A sharp recovery in the demand for passenger vehicles (PV) and commercial vehicle (CV) coupled with localization efforts to improve profitability provides enough reasons to be upbeat about the prospects of the company.