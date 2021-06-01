business Ideas For Profit | Dixon Technologies: Opportunity in consumer durables market to fuel stock upside Dixon Technologies has been riding the industry tailwinds for the past several quarters. Driven by favorable consumer backdrop, the company delivered another earnings beat in the final quarter of FY21. Given the disruptions caused by the second wave, Dixon’s business has come to a near-standstill over the course of April and May. However, the management is upbeat on a sharp demand recovery in the next couple of months. With momentum on its side, the stock could see further upside on the back of a large untapped opportunity in the consumer durables market.