Ideas for Profit | CSB Bank back in green after years of losses but can it sustain?

Big may be necessary for banking, but small can be beautiful. At the time when the profitability of most banks has come under pressure, CSB Bank, the latest private-sector lender to get listed and having a very small scale of operations largely concentrated in the state of Kerala, posted a healthy profit in FY20 after many years of losses.

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses whether the profitability can sustain and should investors keep an eye on this one.