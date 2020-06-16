App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas for Profit | CSB Bank back in green after years of losses but can it sustain?

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses whether profitability can sustain and should investors keep an eye on this one

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Big may be necessary for banking, but small can be beautiful. At the time when the profitability of most banks has come under pressure, CSB Bank, the latest private-sector lender to get listed and having a very small scale of operations largely concentrated in the state of Kerala, posted a healthy profit in FY20 after many years of losses.

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses whether the profitability can sustain and should investors keep an eye on this one.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 03:36 pm

tags #Business #CSB Bank #Ideas For Profit #stocks #videos

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Unlock 1.0 | As restrictions ease, COVID-19 cases on the rise in many tier-2 cities: Report

Unlock 1.0 | As restrictions ease, COVID-19 cases on the rise in many tier-2 cities: Report

Centre expects June exports to match pre-coronavirus levels: Report

Centre expects June exports to match pre-coronavirus levels: Report

India's fuel demand reaches 80-85% of pre-COVID levels

India's fuel demand reaches 80-85% of pre-COVID levels

most popular

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.