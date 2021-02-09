eye-on-india Ideas For Profit | Coforge: Do tailwinds in technology, stock consolidation make company a good bet? Coforge, formerly NIIT Technologies, was one of the worst impacted IT service companies at the start of the pandemic but the company had a sharp rebound in Q2. And considering the underperformance of the stock in the past few months and positive FY22 outlook, the current phase of consolidation may just be the right opportunity to go long.