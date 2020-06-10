Ideas For Profit | Can Titan regain its mojo amid covid-led discretionary spending slowdown?

Titan reported earnings above expectations. However, barring few pockets, discretionary demand is likely to remain subdued in FY21. As a core consumption discretionary play Titan will nevertheless stand out.

Is it the right time to look at Titan with an eye on the long term?

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Watch this edition of Ideas For Profit to know more.