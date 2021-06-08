MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO

business

Ideas For Profit | Can PNB Housing’s stock surge fuel rally in other housing finance companies?

PNB Housing Finance stock has doubled in 6 days after the company’s board approved the preferential issue of equity shares and warrants to private equity firm the Carlyle group along with other investors. Moreover, the news of Aditya Puri, the former CEO of HDFC bank, set to join the lender’s board, is being lauded by the Street. The dazzling rise in stock price has pushed up the valuation to a level which is now pricing in many positives. Investors should be cautious as any potential upside in PNB housing looks limited following the fierce rally, and rather scout for other opportunities in the housing finance sector. Karunya Rao gets a lowdown of some of the low valued quality HFC stocks that could catch-up in terms of valuations.

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Ideas for Profit

Watch More →

A breakdown of news from business, economy and policy

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey