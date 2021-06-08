business Ideas For Profit | Can PNB Housing’s stock surge fuel rally in other housing finance companies? PNB Housing Finance stock has doubled in 6 days after the company’s board approved the preferential issue of equity shares and warrants to private equity firm the Carlyle group along with other investors. Moreover, the news of Aditya Puri, the former CEO of HDFC bank, set to join the lender’s board, is being lauded by the Street. The dazzling rise in stock price has pushed up the valuation to a level which is now pricing in many positives. Investors should be cautious as any potential upside in PNB housing looks limited following the fierce rally, and rather scout for other opportunities in the housing finance sector. Karunya Rao gets a lowdown of some of the low valued quality HFC stocks that could catch-up in terms of valuations.