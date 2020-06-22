App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 02:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas for Profit | Can Muthoot Finance continue to shine after the recent run-up?

Muthoot Finance has rallied 132 percent in the past three months against a 35 percent surge in the Nifty.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

FY19 was a dream run for gold financing companies and the strength continued right till the end of FY20. The market, after initial nervousness with the lockdown, has adequately rewarded sector bellwether Muthoot Finance, which rallied 132 percent in the past three months against a 35 percent surge in the Nifty. With the stock whisker away from its 52-week high, should investors book the gains, or is there more fuel left?

Watch the video to find out...

First Published on Jun 22, 2020 02:29 pm

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic: Odisha’s coastal migrants return to where they started

COVID-19 impact | No V-shaped recovery likely for Indian economy: Analysts

Coronavirus effect: Bank-led insurers like us have seen higher impact of COVID-19 lockdown, says IndiaFirst Life Deputy CEO

5-day coronavirus treatment to cost no more than Rs 30,000: Hetero

India-China border tension: PMO seeks product-wise details to curb China imports

SpiceJet to pay pilots depending on fleet utilisation

