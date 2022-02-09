business Ideas For Profit | Bharti Airtel: Factors that could drive up to 14% upside on current stock price A growing subscriber base, coupled with tariff hikes, helped Bharti Airtel post significant growth in revenue and operating margins during Q3FY22. The secular trend in internet penetration is almost certain to persist and Airtel, with its huge subscriber base, appears to be in a prime position to profit from it. Here's why MC Pro believes the stock can gain up to 14% from current levels