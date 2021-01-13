MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO

eye-on-india

Ideas For Profit | Bhansali Engineering Q3: Underlying dynamics for the BEPL’s impressive performance

Here’s a name in the ABS market that has churned out a blockbuster quarter.  An impressive sales number, healthy product price realizations and volumes, a huge surge in net profit margin and a surging demand due to import substitution has catapulted Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd (BEPL) into a good stock to buy. Here's how investors should go about doing it.

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Ideas for Profit

Watch More →

A breakdown of news from business, economy and policy

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.