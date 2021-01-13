eye-on-india Ideas For Profit | Bhansali Engineering Q3: Underlying dynamics for the BEPL’s impressive performance Here’s a name in the ABS market that has churned out a blockbuster quarter. An impressive sales number, healthy product price realizations and volumes, a huge surge in net profit margin and a surging demand due to import substitution has catapulted Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd (BEPL) into a good stock to buy. Here's how investors should go about doing it.