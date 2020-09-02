172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|ideas-for-profit-atul-industries-does-indias-rising-preference-in-supply-chain-over-china-bode-well-5788401.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2020 03:14 PM IST

Ideas For Profit | Atul Industries: Does India's rising preference in supply chain over China bode well?

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra discusses whether this chemical manufacturer can latch on the global theme of delinking supplies from China in favour of India.

Shares of integrated chemical manufacturer Atul Industries and its microcap subsidiary Amal have decently rallied after the equity market slump in March.

This rally reflects a preference for India as a supply chain alternative to China after the COVID-19 pandemic.

First Published on Sep 2, 2020 03:14 pm

