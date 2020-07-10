App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2020 01:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | Are Lumax and Fiem good long-term bets?

Though the weakness continues, the outlook for the long term remains positive.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Lumax Industries and Fiem Industries, the end-to-end lighting solution providers for automobiles, posted an in-line set of numbers in Q4 FY20.

Though the weakness continues, the outlook for the long term remains positive.

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses the Q4 performance of both the auto-light makers and explains why these stocks are worth keeping for the long term.
First Published on Jul 10, 2020 01:19 pm

