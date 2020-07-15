Ideas for Profit | Apollo Tyres, CEAT and MRF put up a decent Q4 show; how do they stack up now?

The operating profitability of companies such as CEAT, Apollo Tyres and MRF improved significantly due to the sharp decline in raw material (RM) prices.
Tyre companies have posted a decent performance in Q4 FY20 despite weak market conditions, impacted by weak demand from original equipment manufacturers (OEM). Though sales witnessed double-digit percentage decline on year-on-year (YoY) basis, operating profitability of companies such as CEAT, Apollo Tyres and MRF improved significantly due to the sharp decline in raw material (RM) prices. Here is a detailed fourth-quarter analysis of the major tyre makers CEAT, Apollo Tyres and MRF and their growth outlook.
First Published on Jul 15, 2020 04:37 pm