App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 12:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | A good Q4 revenue show steered Cochin Shipyard to safe waters

Led by the strong execution of order in hand, the company was able to navigate through the crisis.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Despite near-term challenges caused by the COVID-19, Cochin Shipyard was able to deliver good performance on the back of strong traction in revenue. Led by strong execution of order in hand, the company was able to navigate through the crisis.  However, delays in deliveries could slow growth and hit operating margins. Also, in the light of COVID-19, its ability to manage its cash cycle efficiently will be tested.

So, should investors dive into the safe waters of Cochin Shipyard?

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in on June 30 at 11am to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 26, 2020 12:26 pm

tags #Cochin Shipyard Q4 #Ideas For Profit #moneycontrol Q4 #Moneycontrol Videos #Stock Idea

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus update: Here's what Bill Gates thinks may happen after October

Coronavirus update: Here's what Bill Gates thinks may happen after October

Delhi govt will set up ICU beds on a large scale at its 3 hospitals: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi govt will set up ICU beds on a large scale at its 3 hospitals: CM Arvind Kejriwal

ICMR invites drugmakers to produce equine antiserum against COVID-19

ICMR invites drugmakers to produce equine antiserum against COVID-19

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.