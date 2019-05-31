Ideal Texbuild Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, down 77.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in March 2019 down 77.96% from Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2019 down 45.9% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2019 down 42.86% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2018.

Ideal Texbuild EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2018.

Ideal Texbuild shares closed at 10.26 on May 28, 2019 (BSE)