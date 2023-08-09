English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ideaforge Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 97.07 crore, down 2.22% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 01:08 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ideaforge Technology are:

    Net Sales at Rs 97.07 crore in June 2023 down 2.22% from Rs. 99.27 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.86 crore in June 2023 down 54.27% from Rs. 41.25 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.03 crore in June 2023 down 42.94% from Rs. 56.13 crore in June 2022.

    Ideaforge Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.86 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.09 in June 2022.

    Ideaforge Tech shares closed at 1,076.40 on August 08, 2023 (NSE)

    Ideaforge Technology
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23
    Net Sales/Income from operations97.0738.66
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations97.0738.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.3345.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks29.82-30.88
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost15.4315.50
    Depreciation4.663.31
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses10.007.61
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.83-2.11
    Other Income3.544.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.372.10
    Interest2.312.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.07-0.48
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax25.07-0.48
    Tax6.204.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.86-5.42
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.86-5.42
    Minority Interest----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates18.86-5.42
    Equity Share Capital38.1021.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.86-1.45
    Diluted EPS4.69-1.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.86-1.45
    Diluted EPS4.69-1.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Ideaforge Tech #ideaForge Technology #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Aug 9, 2023 01:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!