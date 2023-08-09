Ideaforge Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 97.07 crore, down 2.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.07 crore in June 2023 down 2.22% from Rs. 99.27 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.86 crore in June 2023 down 54.27% from Rs. 41.25 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.03 crore in June 2023 down 42.94% from Rs. 56.13 crore in June 2022.

Ideaforge Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.86 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.09 in June 2022.

Ideaforge Tech shares closed at 1,076.40 on August 08, 2023 (NSE)