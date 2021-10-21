IDBI Gold ETF Standalone September 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,853.65 crore, up 9.35% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,853.65 crore in September 2021 up 9.35% from Rs. 1695.13 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 567.12 crore in September 2021 up 74.82% from Rs. 324.40 crore in September 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,209.00 crore in September 2021 down 2.99% from Rs. 1,246.20 crore in September 2020.

IDBI Gold ETF EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.31 in September 2020.

IDBI Gold ETF shares closed at 4,360.00 on October 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given -0.18% returns over the last 6 months