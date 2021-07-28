IDBI Gold ETF Standalone June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,505.73 crore, up 41.29% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,505.73 crore in June 2021 up 41.29% from Rs. 1773.44 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 603.30 crore in June 2021 up 317.71% from Rs. 144.43 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,776.07 crore in June 2021 up 109.35% from Rs. 1,326.02 crore in June 2020.

IDBI Gold ETF EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2020.

IDBI Gold ETF shares closed at 4,410.00 on July 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given -2.86% returns over the last 6 months