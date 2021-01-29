IDBI Gold ETF Standalone December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,809.52 crore, up 18.09% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,809.52 crore in December 2020 up 18.09% from Rs. 1532.36 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 378.42 crore in December 2020 up 106.57% from Rs. 5,763.04 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,639.26 crore in December 2020 up 28.28% from Rs. 1,277.84 crore in December 2019.

IDBI Gold ETF EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.91 in December 2019.

IDBI Gold ETF shares closed at 4,539.85 on January 28, 2021 (NSE)