IDBI Gold ETF Consolidated March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,247.41 crore, up 37.35% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,247.41 crore in March 2021 up 37.35% from Rs. 2364.38 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 629.05 crore in March 2021 up 284.5% from Rs. 163.60 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,929.72 crore in March 2021 up 51.58% from Rs. 1,932.83 crore in March 2020.

IDBI Gold ETF EPS has increased to Rs. 0.59 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.16 in March 2020.

IDBI Gold ETF shares closed at 4,383.05 on April 30, 2021 (NSE)