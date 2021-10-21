IDBI Div 95 Standalone September 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,853.65 crore, up 9.35% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,853.65 crore in September 2021 up 9.35% from Rs. 1695.13 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 567.12 crore in September 2021 up 74.82% from Rs. 324.40 crore in September 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,209.00 crore in September 2021 down 2.99% from Rs. 1,246.20 crore in September 2020.

IDBI Div 95 EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.31 in September 2020.