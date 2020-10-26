IDBI Div 95 Standalone September 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,695.13 crore, up 3.9% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,695.13 crore in September 2020 up 3.9% from Rs. 1631.48 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 324.40 crore in September 2020 up 109.38% from Rs. 3,458.84 crore in September 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,246.20 crore in September 2020 up 23.45% from Rs. 1,009.44 crore in September 2019.

IDBI Div 95 EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in September 2020 from Rs. 4.47 in September 2019.