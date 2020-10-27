IDBI Div 95 Standalone September 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,695.13 crore, up 3.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IDBI Div I NIT 95 are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,695.13 crore in September 2020 up 3.9% from Rs. 1631.48 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 324.40 crore in September 2020 up 109.38% from Rs. 3,458.84 crore in September 2019.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,246.20 crore in September 2020 up 23.45% from Rs. 1,009.44 crore in September 2019.
IDBI Div 95 EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in September 2020 from Rs. 4.47 in September 2019.
|IDBI Div I NIT 95
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|2,945.12
|3,058.63
|3,358.68
|(b) Income on Investment
|1,324.92
|1,383.93
|1,443.10
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|151.71
|138.20
|108.86
|(d) Others
|267.46
|316.66
|287.72
|Other Income
|1,071.85
|1,003.60
|1,032.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|2,994.08
|3,123.98
|3,566.88
|Employees Cost
|789.30
|772.15
|938.28
|Other Expenses
|731.48
|678.87
|716.42
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|1,246.20
|1,326.02
|1,009.44
|Provisions And Contingencies
|581.15
|888.05
|5,641.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|665.05
|437.97
|-4,631.88
|Tax
|340.65
|293.54
|-1,173.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|324.40
|144.43
|-3,458.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|324.40
|144.43
|-3,458.84
|Equity Share Capital
|10,380.59
|10,380.59
|7,736.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|17,140.41
|17,140.41
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|47.11
|47.11
|46.46
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.31
|0.14
|-4.47
|Diluted EPS
|0.31
|0.14
|-4.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.31
|0.14
|-4.47
|Diluted EPS
|0.31
|0.14
|-4.47
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|41,090.53
|44,475.20
|52,052.78
|ii) Net NPA
|3,362.66
|4,473.73
|7,918.61
|i) % of Gross NPA
|25.08
|26.81
|29.43
|ii) % of Net NPA
|2.67
|3.55
|5.97
|Return on Assets %
|0.43
|0.20
|-4.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 09:33 am