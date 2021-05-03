IDBI Div 95 Standalone March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,240.07 crore, up 37.51% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,240.07 crore in March 2021 up 37.51% from Rs. 2356.27 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 512.20 crore in March 2021 up 278.31% from Rs. 135.39 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,879.29 crore in March 2021 up 53.66% from Rs. 1,873.80 crore in March 2020.

IDBI Div 95 EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2020.