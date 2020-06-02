IDBI Div 95 Standalone March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,356.27 crore, up 46.42% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,356.27 crore in March 2020 up 46.42% from Rs. 1609.27 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 135.39 crore in March 2020 up 102.75% from Rs. 4,918.44 crore in March 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,873.80 crore in March 2020 up 34.24% from Rs. 1,395.88 crore in March 2019.

IDBI Div 95 EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2020 from Rs. 6.51 in March 2019.