IDBI Div 95 Standalone March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,356.27 crore, up 46.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IDBI Div I NIT 95 are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,356.27 crore in March 2020 up 46.42% from Rs. 1609.27 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 135.39 crore in March 2020 up 102.75% from Rs. 4,918.44 crore in March 2019.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,873.80 crore in March 2020 up 34.24% from Rs. 1,395.88 crore in March 2019.
IDBI Div 95 EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2020 from Rs. 6.51 in March 2019.
|IDBI Div I NIT 95
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|3,453.47
|3,092.04
|3,503.15
|(b) Income on Investment
|1,370.88
|1,457.41
|1,623.25
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|182.55
|101.59
|76.64
|(d) Others
|591.55
|286.20
|259.94
|Other Income
|1,326.49
|1,278.36
|1,153.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|3,242.18
|3,404.88
|3,853.71
|Employees Cost
|924.00
|772.61
|615.94
|Other Expenses
|884.96
|760.27
|750.53
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|1,873.80
|1,277.84
|1,395.88
|Provisions And Contingencies
|1,584.14
|521.95
|8,532.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|289.66
|755.89
|-7,136.90
|Tax
|154.27
|6,518.93
|-2,218.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|135.39
|-5,763.04
|-4,918.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|135.39
|-5,763.04
|-4,918.44
|Equity Share Capital
|10,380.59
|10,380.59
|7,736.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|23,147.71
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|47.11
|47.11
|46.46
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.13
|-5.91
|-6.51
|Diluted EPS
|0.13
|-5.91
|-6.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.13
|-5.91
|-6.51
|Diluted EPS
|0.13
|-5.91
|-6.51
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|47,272.37
|49,502.68
|50,027.94
|ii) Net NPA
|5,439.49
|6,805.49
|14,837.44
|i) % of Gross NPA
|27.53
|28.72
|27.47
|ii) % of Net NPA
|4.19
|5.25
|10.11
|Return on Assets %
|0.18
|-7.63
|-6.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 2, 2020 09:22 am