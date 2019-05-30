IDBI Div 95 Standalone March 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,609.27 crore, up 75.79% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,609.27 crore in March 2019 up 75.79% from Rs. 915.47 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4,918.44 crore in March 2019 up 13.14% from Rs. 5,662.76 crore in March 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,395.88 crore in March 2019 down 40.9% from Rs. 2,361.92 crore in March 2018.