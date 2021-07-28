IDBI Div 95 Standalone June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,505.73 crore, up 41.29% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,505.73 crore in June 2021 up 41.29% from Rs. 1773.44 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 603.30 crore in June 2021 up 317.71% from Rs. 144.43 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,776.07 crore in June 2021 up 109.35% from Rs. 1,326.02 crore in June 2020.

IDBI Div 95 EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2020.