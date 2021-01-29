IDBI Div 95 Standalone December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,809.52 crore, up 18.09% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,809.52 crore in December 2020 up 18.09% from Rs. 1532.36 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 378.42 crore in December 2020 up 106.57% from Rs. 5,763.04 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,639.26 crore in December 2020 up 28.28% from Rs. 1,277.84 crore in December 2019.

IDBI Div 95 EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.91 in December 2019.