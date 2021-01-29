MARKET NEWS

IDBI Div 95 Standalone December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,809.52 crore, up 18.09% Y-o-Y

January 29, 2021 / 09:49 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IDBI Div I NIT 95 are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,809.52 crore in December 2020 up 18.09% from Rs. 1532.36 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 378.42 crore in December 2020 up 106.57% from Rs. 5,763.04 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,639.26 crore in December 2020 up 28.28% from Rs. 1,277.84 crore in December 2019.

IDBI Div 95 EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.91 in December 2019.

IDBI Div I NIT 95
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills2,915.662,945.123,092.04
(b) Income on Investment1,255.081,324.921,457.41
(c) Int. on balances With RBI175.09151.71101.59
(d) Others218.15267.46286.20
Other Income1,368.271,071.851,278.36
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended2,754.462,994.083,404.88
Employees Cost796.28789.30772.61
Other Expenses742.25731.48760.27
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies1,639.261,246.201,277.84
Provisions And Contingencies796.31581.15521.95
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax842.95665.05755.89
Tax464.53340.656,518.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities378.42324.40-5,763.04
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period378.42324.40-5,763.04
Equity Share Capital10,752.4010,380.5910,380.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves17,140.4117,140.4123,147.71
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.45.4847.1147.11
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.360.31-5.91
Diluted EPS0.360.31-5.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.360.31-5.91
Diluted EPS0.360.31-5.91
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA37,559.3941,090.5349,502.68
ii) Net NPA2,410.903,362.666,805.49
i) % of Gross NPA23.5225.0828.72
ii) % of Net NPA1.942.675.25
Return on Assets %0.510.43-7.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #IDBI Div 95 #IDBI Div I NIT 95 #Results
first published: Jan 29, 2021 09:22 am

