IDBI Div 95 Standalone December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,809.52 crore, up 18.09% Y-o-Y
January 29, 2021 / 09:49 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IDBI Div I NIT 95 are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,809.52 crore in December 2020 up 18.09% from Rs. 1532.36 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 378.42 crore in December 2020 up 106.57% from Rs. 5,763.04 crore in December 2019.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,639.26 crore in December 2020 up 28.28% from Rs. 1,277.84 crore in December 2019.
IDBI Div 95 EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.91 in December 2019.
|IDBI Div I NIT 95
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|2,915.66
|2,945.12
|3,092.04
|(b) Income on Investment
|1,255.08
|1,324.92
|1,457.41
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|175.09
|151.71
|101.59
|(d) Others
|218.15
|267.46
|286.20
|Other Income
|1,368.27
|1,071.85
|1,278.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|2,754.46
|2,994.08
|3,404.88
|Employees Cost
|796.28
|789.30
|772.61
|Other Expenses
|742.25
|731.48
|760.27
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|1,639.26
|1,246.20
|1,277.84
|Provisions And Contingencies
|796.31
|581.15
|521.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|842.95
|665.05
|755.89
|Tax
|464.53
|340.65
|6,518.93
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|378.42
|324.40
|-5,763.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|378.42
|324.40
|-5,763.04
|Equity Share Capital
|10,752.40
|10,380.59
|10,380.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|17,140.41
|17,140.41
|23,147.71
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|45.48
|47.11
|47.11
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.36
|0.31
|-5.91
|Diluted EPS
|0.36
|0.31
|-5.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.36
|0.31
|-5.91
|Diluted EPS
|0.36
|0.31
|-5.91
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|37,559.39
|41,090.53
|49,502.68
|ii) Net NPA
|2,410.90
|3,362.66
|6,805.49
|i) % of Gross NPA
|23.52
|25.08
|28.72
|ii) % of Net NPA
|1.94
|2.67
|5.25
|Return on Assets %
|0.51
|0.43
|-7.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited