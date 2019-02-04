IDBI Div 95 Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,356.87 crore, down 18.53% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|3,563.65
|3,437.99
|4,045.57
|(b) Income on Investment
|1,634.77
|1,619.47
|1,458.07
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|43.10
|34.70
|10.31
|(d) Others
|251.30
|263.73
|283.25
|Other Income
|698.12
|806.25
|848.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|4,135.95
|4,055.03
|4,131.69
|Employees Cost
|608.36
|526.88
|406.91
|Other Expenses
|721.38
|730.22
|687.22
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|725.25
|850.01
|1,419.99
|Provisions And Contingencies
|6,530.73
|6,579.83
|4,179.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5,805.48
|-5,729.82
|-2,759.13
|Tax
|-1,620.00
|-2,127.33
|-1,234.82
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4,185.48
|-3,602.49
|-1,524.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4,185.48
|-3,602.49
|-1,524.31
|Equity Share Capital
|6,908.70
|4,181.19
|2,642.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|52.02
|85.96
|77.79
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.07
|-8.62
|-6.23
|Diluted EPS
|-9.07
|-8.62
|-6.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.07
|-8.62
|-6.23
|Diluted EPS
|-9.07
|-8.62
|-6.23
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|55,360.38
|60,875.49
|50,621.75
|ii) Net NPA
|21,360.49
|27,294.58
|29,352.53
|i) % of Gross NPA
|29.67
|31.78
|24.72
|ii) % of Net NPA
|14.01
|17.30
|16.02
|Return on Assets %
|-5.19
|-4.51
|-1.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
