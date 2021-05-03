IDBI Div 95 Consolidated March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,247.41 crore, up 37.35% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,247.41 crore in March 2021 up 37.35% from Rs. 2364.38 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 629.05 crore in March 2021 up 284.5% from Rs. 163.60 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,929.72 crore in March 2021 up 51.58% from Rs. 1,932.83 crore in March 2020.

IDBI Div 95 EPS has increased to Rs. 0.59 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.16 in March 2020.