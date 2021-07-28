IDBI Div 95 Consolidated June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,512.00 crore, up 40.99% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,512.00 crore in June 2021 up 40.99% from Rs. 1781.74 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 598.13 crore in June 2021 up 275.85% from Rs. 159.14 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,788.45 crore in June 2021 up 106.12% from Rs. 1,352.85 crore in June 2020.

IDBI Div 95 EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.15 in June 2020.