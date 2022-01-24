IDBI Div 95 Consolidated December 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,389.07 crore, up 31.54% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,389.07 crore in December 2021 up 31.54% from Rs. 1816.29 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 623.24 crore in December 2021 up 58.52% from Rs. 393.15 crore in December 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,799.03 crore in December 2021 up 7.82% from Rs. 1,668.57 crore in December 2020.

IDBI Div 95 EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.38 in December 2020.