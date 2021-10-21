MARKET NEWS

IDBI Bank Standalone September 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,853.65 crore, up 9.35% Y-o-Y

October 21, 2021 / 08:27 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IDBI Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,853.65 crore in September 2021 up 9.35% from Rs. 1695.13 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 567.12 crore in September 2021 up 74.82% from Rs. 324.40 crore in September 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,209.00 crore in September 2021 down 2.99% from Rs. 1,246.20 crore in September 2020.

IDBI Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.31 in September 2020.

IDBI Bank shares closed at 56.75 on October 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 66.42% returns over the last 6 months and 50.93% over the last 12 months.

IDBI Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills2,735.623,398.542,945.12
(b) Income on Investment1,145.381,166.141,324.92
(c) Int. on balances With RBI115.48182.14151.71
(d) Others157.96169.31267.46
Other Income846.201,638.821,071.85
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended2,300.792,410.402,994.08
Employees Cost698.33687.10789.30
Other Expenses792.52681.38731.48
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies1,209.002,776.071,246.20
Provisions And Contingencies434.471,751.80581.15
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax774.531,024.27665.05
Tax207.41420.97340.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities567.12603.30324.40
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period567.12603.30324.40
Equity Share Capital10,752.4010,752.4010,380.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--19,777.2217,140.41
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.0.4545.4847.11
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.530.560.31
Diluted EPS0.530.560.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.530.560.31
Diluted EPS0.530.560.31
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA34,407.7935,593.8641,090.53
ii) Net NPA2,132.392,052.833,362.66
i) % of Gross NPA0.2122.7125.08
ii) % of Net NPA0.021.672.67
Return on Assets %0.010.830.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #IDBI Bank #Results
first published: Oct 21, 2021 08:22 pm

