IDBI Bank Standalone March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,240.07 crore, up 37.51% Y-o-Y

May 03, 2021 / 02:52 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IDBI Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,240.07 crore in March 2021 up 37.51% from Rs. 2356.27 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 512.20 crore in March 2021 up 278.31% from Rs. 135.39 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,879.29 crore in March 2021 up 53.66% from Rs. 1,873.80 crore in March 2020.

IDBI Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2020.

IDBI Bank shares closed at 35.25 on April 30, 2021 (NSE) and has given -3.29% returns over the last 6 months and 64.34% over the last 12 months.

IDBI Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills2,901.882,915.663,453.47
(b) Income on Investment1,197.291,255.081,370.88
(c) Int. on balances With RBI179.19175.09182.55
(d) Others1,503.39218.15591.55
Other Income1,180.841,368.271,326.49
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended2,541.682,754.463,242.18
Employees Cost732.52796.28924.00
Other Expenses809.10742.25884.96
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies2,879.291,639.261,873.80
Provisions And Contingencies2,456.65796.311,584.14
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax422.64842.95289.66
Tax-89.56464.53154.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities512.20378.42135.39
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period512.20378.42135.39
Equity Share Capital10,752.4010,752.4010,380.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves19,777.2217,140.41--
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.45.4845.4847.11
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.480.360.13
Diluted EPS0.480.360.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.480.360.13
Diluted EPS0.480.360.13
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA36,211.9537,559.3947,272.37
ii) Net NPA2,519.382,410.905,439.49
i) % of Gross NPA22.3723.5227.53
ii) % of Net NPA1.971.944.19
Return on Assets %0.700.510.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #IDBI Bank #Results
first published: May 3, 2021 02:45 pm

