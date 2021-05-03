IDBI Bank Standalone March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,240.07 crore, up 37.51% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,240.07 crore in March 2021 up 37.51% from Rs. 2356.27 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 512.20 crore in March 2021 up 278.31% from Rs. 135.39 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,879.29 crore in March 2021 up 53.66% from Rs. 1,873.80 crore in March 2020.

IDBI Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2020.

IDBI Bank shares closed at 35.25 on April 30, 2021 (NSE) and has given -3.29% returns over the last 6 months and 64.34% over the last 12 months.