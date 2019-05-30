App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 05:37 PM IST

IDBI Bank Standalone March 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,609.27 crore, up 75.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IDBI Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,609.27 crore in March 2019 up 75.79% from Rs. 915.47 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4,918.44 crore in March 2019 up 13.14% from Rs. 5,662.76 crore in March 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,395.88 crore in March 2019 down 40.9% from Rs. 2,361.92 crore in March 2018.

IDBI Bank shares closed at 36.90 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -38.50% returns over the last 6 months and -43.36% over the last 12 months.

IDBI Bank
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills 3,503.15 3,563.65 3,319.87
(b) Income on Investment 1,623.25 1,634.77 1,505.26
(c) Int. on balances With RBI 76.64 43.10 25.64
(d) Others 259.94 251.30 363.37
Other Income 1,153.08 698.12 2,699.68
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended 3,853.71 4,135.95 4,298.67
Employees Cost 615.94 608.36 453.23
Other Expenses 750.53 721.38 800.00
Depreciation -- -- --
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies 1,395.88 725.25 2,361.92
Provisions And Contingencies 8,532.78 6,530.73 10,544.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -7,136.90 -5,805.48 -8,182.42
Tax -2,218.46 -1,620.00 -2,519.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4,918.44 -4,185.48 -5,662.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4,918.44 -4,185.48 -5,662.76
Equity Share Capital 7,736.29 6,908.70 3,083.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt. 46.46 52.02 80.96
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- --
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.51 -9.07 -21.27
Diluted EPS -6.51 -9.07 -21.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.51 -9.07 -21.27
Diluted EPS -6.51 -9.07 -21.27
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA 50,027.94 55,360.38 55,588.26
ii) Net NPA 14,837.44 21,360.49 28,665.14
i) % of Gross NPA 27.47 29.67 27.95
ii) % of Net NPA 10.11 14.01 16.69
Return on Assets % -6.16 -5.19 -6.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on May 30, 2019 05:21 pm

tags #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #IDBI Bank #Results

