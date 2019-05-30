IDBI Bank Standalone March 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,609.27 crore, up 75.79% Y-o-Y

|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|3,503.15
|3,563.65
|3,319.87
|(b) Income on Investment
|1,623.25
|1,634.77
|1,505.26
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|76.64
|43.10
|25.64
|(d) Others
|259.94
|251.30
|363.37
|Other Income
|1,153.08
|698.12
|2,699.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|3,853.71
|4,135.95
|4,298.67
|Employees Cost
|615.94
|608.36
|453.23
|Other Expenses
|750.53
|721.38
|800.00
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|1,395.88
|725.25
|2,361.92
|Provisions And Contingencies
|8,532.78
|6,530.73
|10,544.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7,136.90
|-5,805.48
|-8,182.42
|Tax
|-2,218.46
|-1,620.00
|-2,519.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4,918.44
|-4,185.48
|-5,662.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4,918.44
|-4,185.48
|-5,662.76
|Equity Share Capital
|7,736.29
|6,908.70
|3,083.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|46.46
|52.02
|80.96
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.51
|-9.07
|-21.27
|Diluted EPS
|-6.51
|-9.07
|-21.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.51
|-9.07
|-21.27
|Diluted EPS
|-6.51
|-9.07
|-21.27
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|50,027.94
|55,360.38
|55,588.26
|ii) Net NPA
|14,837.44
|21,360.49
|28,665.14
|i) % of Gross NPA
|27.47
|29.67
|27.95
|ii) % of Net NPA
|10.11
|14.01
|16.69
|Return on Assets %
|-6.16
|-5.19
|-6.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited