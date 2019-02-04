IDBI Bank Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,356.87 crore, down 18.53% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,356.87 crore in December 2018 down 18.53% from Rs. 1665.51 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4,185.48 crore in December 2018 down 174.58% from Rs. 1,524.31 crore in December 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 725.25 crore in December 2018 down 48.93% from Rs. 1,419.99 crore in December 2017.

IDBI Bank shares closed at 52.75 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.12% returns over the last 6 months and -17.12% over the last 12 months.