App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Delhi
AAP : 62
BJP+ : 8

Need 28 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 08:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IDBI Bank Q3 loss widens to Rs 5,763 cr despite steep fall in provisions, tax cost hurts

The bank said fresh slippages for the quarter stood at Rs 2,113 crore, increased from Rs 2,059 crore in September ended quarter.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IDBI Bank on February 11 reported a net loss of Rs 5,763 crore for quarter ended December 2019, widening on sequential as well as year-on-year basis despite sharp fall in provisions. Higher tax provision impacted profitability.

The lender posted loss of Rs 4,185.5 crore in same period last year and loss of Rs 3,458.84 crore in September ended quarter.

"During the quarter, bank exercised the option of lower tax rate taking one time hit of Rs 6,273 crore. Excluding the impact of this one time additional hit, bank would have reported net profit of Rs 418 crore against the net loss of Rs 5,763 crore being reported for the current quarter," the lender said in its BSE filing.

Close

Net interest income during the quarter grew by 13 percent to Rs 1,532.36 crore compared to year-ago period, but advances degrew by 15 percent YoY to Rs 1.3 lakh crore in Q3FY20. Deposits fell 5 percent YoY to Rs 2.18 lakh crore in same period.

related news

The banks said net interest margin improved by 39 bps to 2.27 percent for Q3FY20, compared to 1.88 percent for same period last year.

Asset quality improved during the quarter with gross non-performing assets (NPA) as a percentage of gross advances falling 71bps QoQ to 28.72 percent. Net NPA also declined 72bps to 5.25 percent QoQ in same period.

Find All Earnings Related News Here

The bank said fresh slippages for the quarter stood at Rs 2,113 crore, increased from Rs 2,059 crore in September ended quarter.

Recovery from NPAs was Rs 3,136 crore, it added.

Provisions and contingencies fell sharply by 90.75 percent sequentially to Rs 521.95 crore in quarter ended December 2019, and the year-on-year fall was 92.01 percent.

"Provision coverage ratio (including technical write-offs) improved to 92.41 percent as of December 2019, from 91.25 percent in September quarter 2019," IDBI Bank said.

Non-interest income grew significantly by 83.11 percent to Rs 1,278.36 crore and pre-provision operating profit rose by 76.2 percent to Rs 1,277.84 crore compared to year-ago.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 08:47 pm

tags #IDBI Bank #Results

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.