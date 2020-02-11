IDBI Bank Q3 loss widens to Rs 5,763 cr despite steep fall in provisions, tax cost hurts

IDBI Bank on February 11 reported a net loss of Rs 5,763 crore for quarter ended December 2019, widening on sequential as well as year-on-year basis despite sharp fall in provisions. Higher tax provision impacted profitability.

The lender posted loss of Rs 4,185.5 crore in same period last year and loss of Rs 3,458.84 crore in September ended quarter.

"During the quarter, bank exercised the option of lower tax rate taking one time hit of Rs 6,273 crore. Excluding the impact of this one time additional hit, bank would have reported net profit of Rs 418 crore against the net loss of Rs 5,763 crore being reported for the current quarter," the lender said in its BSE filing.

Net interest income during the quarter grew by 13 percent to Rs 1,532.36 crore compared to year-ago period, but advances degrew by 15 percent YoY to Rs 1.3 lakh crore in Q3FY20. Deposits fell 5 percent YoY to Rs 2.18 lakh crore in same period.

The banks said net interest margin improved by 39 bps to 2.27 percent for Q3FY20, compared to 1.88 percent for same period last year.

Asset quality improved during the quarter with gross non-performing assets (NPA) as a percentage of gross advances falling 71bps QoQ to 28.72 percent. Net NPA also declined 72bps to 5.25 percent QoQ in same period.

The bank said fresh slippages for the quarter stood at Rs 2,113 crore, increased from Rs 2,059 crore in September ended quarter.

Recovery from NPAs was Rs 3,136 crore, it added.

Provisions and contingencies fell sharply by 90.75 percent sequentially to Rs 521.95 crore in quarter ended December 2019, and the year-on-year fall was 92.01 percent.

"Provision coverage ratio (including technical write-offs) improved to 92.41 percent as of December 2019, from 91.25 percent in September quarter 2019," IDBI Bank said.

Non-interest income grew significantly by 83.11 percent to Rs 1,278.36 crore and pre-provision operating profit rose by 76.2 percent to Rs 1,277.84 crore compared to year-ago.