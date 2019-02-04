IDBI Bank Q3 loss rises 3-fold to Rs 4,185 cr on high provisions, but asset quality improves

Public sector lender IDBI Bank's third quarter loss widened sharply to Rs 4,185 crore, nearly 3-fold increase compared to loss of Rs 1,524 crore posted a year-ago due to higher provisions. Lower NII, other income and operating income also dented bottomline. However, the asset quality as well as provision coverage ratio improved sequentially.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, fell by 18.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,357 crore in quarter ended December 2018 with 17 percent degrowth in loans.

Other income (non-interest income) during the quarter plunged 47 percent to Rs 698.12 crore and operating profit slipped 62 percent to Rs 725.25 crore compared to year-ago.

On asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (NPA) as a percentage of total assets declined to 29.67 percent in Q3 against 31.78 percent in Q2FY19 and net NPA also dropped to 14.01 percent against 17.30 percent sequentially.

Provisions and contingencies for the quarter were down by 1 percent QoQ to Rs 6,531 crore, but the same increased by 40 percent YoY, the bank said, adding provision coverage ratio improved to 75.21 percent in Q3 from 68.7 percent in previous quarter.

In absolute term, gross NPAs were down by 9 percent at Rs 55,360.4 crore and net NPAs by 22 percent to Rs 21,360.5 crore compared to previous quarter due to sharp fall in slippages.

Slippages at Rs 2,211 crore was the lowest in last 7 quarters.

