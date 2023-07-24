IDBI Bank Q1 Results: Net profit up 62% at Rs 1,224 cr, asset quality improves

The net non-performing assets (NNPA) of the bank also fell to 0.44 percent compared with 1.26 percent in last year.

IDBI Bank reported a jump of 62 percent in net profit at Rs 1,224 crore for the April-June FY24 quarter on July 24. The private-sector lender reported a net profit of Rs 756 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net Interest Income (NII) of the bank stood at Rs 3998 crore, growing by 61 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis from Rs 2448 crore.

The lender's net interest margin (NIM) improved by 178 bps to 5.8 percent for Q1-2024 as compared to 4.02 percent for Q1-2023.

The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) of the bank declined to 5 percent compared with 20 percent last year. The net non-performing assets (NNPA) of the bank also fell to 0.44 percent compared with 1.26 percent in last year.

At 2:47 pm, the bank's stock was trading at Rs 58.70 on the NSE, up 2.19 percent from the previous close.

Current account and savings account (CASA) increased to Rs 1.28 lakh crore and CASA ratio stood at 52.61 percent as on June 30, 2023.

The lender's net advances grew by 20 percent YoY to Rs 1.65 lakh crore as on June 30, 2023 as against Rs 1.38 lakh cr as on June 30, 2022.

Segment wise revenue

The lender's corporate and wholesale segment reported a revenue of Rs 2696 crore, jumping from Rs 1264 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Retail banking, which formed the bank's major revenue, stood at Rs 7106 crore compared to Rs 5656 crore last year.

Treasury segment of the bank reported a revenue of Rs 3280 crore, jumping from Rs 2428 crore last year.